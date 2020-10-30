1/1
Dr. Jerry L. Nichols
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Jerry L. Nichols, 73, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 28, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Dr. Clyde J. Nichols and Edna Alleta Allen Nichols. Jerry graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and returned home to serve his community. He enjoyed studying astronomy and gazing at the night sky as well as flying in his leisure time. He loved playing golf in his early days and thoroughly enjoyed new technological advances and music.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Nichols; and his sister, Faye Nunn.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 54 years, Charlotte Nichols; two children, Dr. Jay Nichols (Missy) and Lisa Pierce; seven grandchildren, Alisha (Josh), Logan, Lincoln, Landon, Jesinda (Brian), Jayden and Jillian, three great-grandchildren, Harper, Bennett and Max; and his niece, Candy Smith.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Dr. Nichols in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved