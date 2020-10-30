Dr. Jerry L. Nichols, 73, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.



He was born May 28, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Dr. Clyde J. Nichols and Edna Alleta Allen Nichols. Jerry graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and returned home to serve his community. He enjoyed studying astronomy and gazing at the night sky as well as flying in his leisure time. He loved playing golf in his early days and thoroughly enjoyed new technological advances and music.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Nichols; and his sister, Faye Nunn.



He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 54 years, Charlotte Nichols; two children, Dr. Jay Nichols (Missy) and Lisa Pierce; seven grandchildren, Alisha (Josh), Logan, Lincoln, Landon, Jesinda (Brian), Jayden and Jillian, three great-grandchildren, Harper, Bennett and Max; and his niece, Candy Smith.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.



All those who wish to honor and remember Dr. Nichols in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.

