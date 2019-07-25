Jesse Hardin Porter, 82, of the Yeaman community, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Juanita Porter; one daughter Susan Cooper (Dudley) of Elizabethtown; and two sons, Joel "Joey" Porter (Leisa) and Perry Porter (Vicki), both of Falls of Rough.
He was preceded in death by one son, Philip S. Porter; and his parents, Michael Dinwiddle and Wilma Susan Porter.
A celebration of life service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Porter Cemetery.
Visitation is 5 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family has requested that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Porter Cemetery Fund.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019