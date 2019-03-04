Jimmie Dwane Lashley, 62, of Clarkson, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at his home.
Survivors include one son, Tristan Lashley (Rebecca); one daughter, Ariel Lashley (Jason Hawkins); and his mother, Mildred Lashley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lashley.
The funeral was Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial was in Antioch Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019