Jimmie L. Williams, 72, of Big Clifty, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Survivors include his children, Jim Williams II, Jennifer Adamson, James Edward Williams, Jason Williams, Jessica Stone, Samantha Williams, Jason Allen and Sasha Morford.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Christopher; and his parents, James and Ruby Watson Williams.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen, under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019