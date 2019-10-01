Jimmie L. Williams

Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jimmie L. Williams, 72, of Big Clifty, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Survivors include his children, Jim Williams II, Jennifer Adamson, James Edward Williams, Jason Williams, Jessica Stone, Samantha Williams, Jason Allen and Sasha Morford.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Chri­s­topher; and his parents, James and Ruby Wat­son Williams.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen, under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.

Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.