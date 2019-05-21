Jo Ann Collard, 82, formerly of Grayson County, died Monday, May 20, 2019.
Survivors include her daughters, Janice Goatley (Mike), Judy Sams (Mike) and Jane Rideout (Calvin).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Clinton Collard; and her parents, S. Russell and Hazel Cripps.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Meeting Creek Cemetery in East View.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on May 22, 2019