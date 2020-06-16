Or Copy this URL to Share

Jody Logsdon, 43, of Caneyville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Lora Logsdon; two daughters, Keira and Kylie Logsdon; two stepsons, Dylan Kincheloe and Aubrey Alvey; and a granddaughter.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Millwood Apostolic Church Cemetery. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store