Johana Mae Everett "JoJo" Fenley
Johana "JoJo" Mae Everett Fenley, 62,, of Sellersburg, IN, formerly of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, IN.

Johana is survived by her husband, Michael Fenleyl two sons, T.J. Dennison of Leitchfield and Aaron Dennison of Hendersonville, TN; a daughter, Chelsea Riggle (Nick) of Jeffersonville, IN, and a stepson, David Fenley.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (August 25, 2020) at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Father Tony Bickett presiding. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Peonia.

Visitation will be held from Noon until 8 p.m. on Monday at Dermitt Funeral home and resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday (August 25, 2020) until time of funeral Mass which will take place at St. Joseph Church in Leitchfield.

A rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday.

Published in The Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
