John Henry Ramsey Sr., 79, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his son, John Ramsey Jr..
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Catherine Carwile Ramsey.
Private Services were held.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2020