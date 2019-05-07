Service Information Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 (270)-259-4061 Send Flowers Obituary



He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Viet Nam Conflict, and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Survivors include his wife of more than 10 years, Phyllis Webb Woolum of Falls of Rough; one daughter, Stacy Staten of Ohio; and three stepdaughters, Stephanie Blanton of Florida, Michelle Shaffer of Elizabethtown and Tina Mills of Shepherdsville.

He was preceded in death by a son, John Woolum Jr.; and his parents.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial services are 3 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is noon CDT May 14 in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Grayson County Humane Society, PO Box 122, Leitchfield, KY 42755.

Condolences may be made at

