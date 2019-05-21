John Paul Harris, 92, of Leitchfield, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served in World War II as a clerk with the Headquarters Company, 2nd Major Port in Japan. He was assigned to a labor section which hired both American and Japanese civilian workers. He served as chief clerk, handling correspondence through the office. He was a life-time member of VFW Post 3852 in Falls of Rough and a member of American Legion Post 81 in Leitchfield.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruby Stewart Harris; and six children, Tina Johnson, Paulette Gibson, Dannie Harris (Sheila), Renee Mashburn, Paula Coates (Jason) and Tracey Collins (Billy).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Embry and Anna Harrell Harris, and his foster parents, Brother Todd and Tina Kiper Harris, his uncle and aunt who raised him after his mother died during his birth.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on May 22, 2019