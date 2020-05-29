Joseph Wendell Drake, 70, of Big Clifty, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Monica Drake; three sons, Shane Drake, Jeremy Drake (Kristy), and Tyler Beauchamp (Sami); and his mother, Juanita Hazelwood Drake.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wavie Drake Sr.
A private funeral Mass will be conducted.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, May 25, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Current Kentucky guidelines will restrict the number of attendees inside the funeral home during visitation hours. If occupancy limits are reached, some attendees will be asked to please wait outside until others have exited the funeral home.
The family asks that all those who come to the funeral home please wear a protective mask for the safety of those who may be at risk of infection.
Condolence may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.