Juana Kay Coley, 67, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her cousins, Nancy McDowell (Roger) of Caneyville, Melissa Warner of Louisville, and Stephanie Howard of Bowling Green.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Garnet and Lela Allie Owen Coley.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen.
Visitation is from noon until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 2, 2019