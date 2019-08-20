Judith Maurine McBeath Young, 85, of Louisville, formerly of Leitchfield, went to her forever home Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
She was a former secretary at First Baptist Church of Leitchfield and a member of Southeast Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bennett B. Young Jr.; a son, Robert R. Wright; a daughter, Maurine W. Fletcher; a stepson, Bennett B. Young III (Robin); a stepdaughter, Mary L. Repp (Craig); a brother, Robert E. McBeath; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Judith was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Jane Edlin.
The funeral is 11 a.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 9, at Southeast Christian Chapel in the Woods in Louisville. Burial is in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville.
Condolences may be made at www.highlandsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019