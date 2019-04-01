Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Fay (Cain) Boston. View Sign

Judy Fay Cain Boston, 74, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019, at her home in Glasgow.

She was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Clarkson. Judy was the wife of James E. "Ed" Boston, who survives. They were married in Hartford on Aug. 28, 1967.

She was a graduate of Clarkson High School and attended Western Kentucky University, She retired from the Barren County School system as an instructor and data processor for GED programs. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed painting, gardening and crafting gourds.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Bruce E. Boston and Blake A. Boston, both of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Brandon Boston, Bella Boston and Luna Fae Boston; one sister, Bonnie Henderson (Kenny) of Clarkson; and one brother, Joseph T. Cain (Anna).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold B. Cain and Evelyn Puckett Cain; one brother, Jerry Cain; one sister, Nancy Jean Cain; and one nephew, Jason Lee Cain.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson, with Brother John Whittaker officiating. Burial is in Oak Grove Cemetery in Clarkson.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

115 West Main Street

Clarkson , KY 42726

(270) 242-2171 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Record on Apr. 2, 2019

