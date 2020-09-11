1/
Junior Ray Sanders
Junior Ray Sanders, 76, of Millwood, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Survivors include his children, Albert Sanders and Misty Blanton, both of Millwood, Elizabeth Lewis of Florida and Christy Oller of Falls of Rough; and 13 grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Layman Memorial Cemetery in Millwood.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

