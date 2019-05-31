Karen Sue Coffey, 55, of Falls of Rough, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Louisville.
Survivors include her parents, Noah Houston and Virginia R. Poole Vincent of Falls of Rough.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Coffey.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Storms Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019