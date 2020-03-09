Karen Theresa (Barmore) Riggs (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Karen Theresa Barmore Riggs, 57, of Millwood, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include her children, Kellie Riggs McClure (Greg) and Jeremy Riggs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer Eugene Riggs; her parents, Edward Barmore and Beverly Wilson Barmore Poteet; and her stepfather, Jerry Poteet.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Kefauver Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.