Karen Theresa Barmore Riggs, 57, of Millwood, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include her children, Kellie Riggs McClure (Greg) and Jeremy Riggs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer Eugene Riggs; her parents, Edward Barmore and Beverly Wilson Barmore Poteet; and her stepfather, Jerry Poteet.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Kefauver Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2020