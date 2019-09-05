Kelly Joseph Carwile, 47, of Calvert City, formerly of Grayson County, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was born March 27, 1972, the son of Arthur and Judy Higdon Carwile.
He earned a master's degree and followed his dream of becoming a basketball coach. He began his head coaching career in 1998 in Webster County. He was head coach at Grayson County High School from 2014 to 2017, winning district titles in 2015 and 2016. He was an assistant coach at Hopkinsville High School in 2018 and 2019 and had been hired as an assistant coach at Webster County for the 2019-2020 season.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by an uncle, James Higdon; and two aunts, Brenda Wilson and Joyce Rayfert.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 6, 2019