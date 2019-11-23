Kelsie Eugene Carman, 78, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include two sons, Darell Carman of Leitchfield and Alan Dotson (Marcia) of Falls of Rough.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Judy Ann Eden Carman; and his parents, Acie and Maurine Allen Carman.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Bloomington Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Bloomington Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at Bloomington Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019