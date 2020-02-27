Kendall "Kenny" Embry, 76, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Ella McCrady Embry; one son, Kevin Embry; and one daughter, Ronda Embry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ruby Embry.
Masonic Rites are at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. A private burial is in Wilson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 p.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020