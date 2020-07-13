Kenneth Clifton Higgs Sr., 81, of Millwood, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence.



He is survived by his wife, Christine Higgs, four children, Calvin Higgs, Delbert Higgs (Darlene), Kenneth Clifton Higgs Jr. (Kristen) and Marion Higgs (Amanda), eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with burial in Layman Memorial Gardens.



Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday and resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store