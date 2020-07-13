1/
Kenneth Clifton Higgs Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Clifton Higgs Sr., 81, of Millwood, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Higgs, four children, Calvin Higgs, Delbert Higgs (Darlene), Kenneth Clifton Higgs Jr. (Kristen) and Marion Higgs (Amanda), eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with burial in Layman Memorial Gardens.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday and resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Family Homes, Caneyville Memorial Chapel
201 E Maple St
Caneyville, KY 42721
(270) 879-3966
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved