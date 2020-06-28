Kenneth Dale Knight Jr.
Kenneth Dale Knight Jr., 60, of Shepherdsville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by his children, Troy Dale Raymer and Wesley Nall, his companion, Kimberly Netherly, a brother and two nieces.

The funeral is at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

