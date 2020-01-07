Kenneth "Ken" Eugene Robinson, 86, of Falls of Rough, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1933, the son of the late K. Eugene and Ann Hughes Robinson.
Ken was a U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of the University of Kentucky. He had a long career as a writer and communications specialist with the Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C.
He was past president of the Grayson County Kentucky Historical Society. He led the Society in fundraising, organizational structure, and played a large role in the preservation of the Jack Thomas house, the Society's headquarters. He took great pride in his personal efforts in the structural improvement of the house.
Ken was an avid sports fan. As a UK alumnus, he was a great supporter of the Kentucky Wildcats. He also was an environmentalist, contributing to and supporting the Nature Conservancy.
He is survived by his brother, Bob Robinson of Wrightsville Beach, N.C.; three stepsons, Bob Young (Pam), of Apex, N.C., Eddie Young (Margaret) of Birmingham, Ala., and Ralph Young (Melissa) of Sorrento, Fla.; four step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Duncan Robinson; and one sister, Sarah Robinson Reid of Louisville.
Memorial services are 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. A private internment will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests no flowers. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Grayson County Historical Society.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 8, 2020