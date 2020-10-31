1/1
Kerry Glenn Pierce
Kerry Glenn Pierce, 43, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.

He was a brick layer for Probus Masonry and a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Randall Leslie, David Carter, Eunice Gannaway Carter, Tony and Vera Pierce.

He is survived by one son, Kennedy Ray Pierce of Leitchfield; father, Kenny Pierce Sr of Leitchfield; mother, Bonnie Leslie Pierce of Leitchfield; one sister, Tonya Pierce Hill (Leonard) of Leitchfield; a special aunt, Martha Pierce Witten of Upton; and two nephews, Tyler Ray Hill and Joshua Kyle Hill.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson with the Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial follows in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A prayer service is planned at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
