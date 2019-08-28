Kevin "Webber" Webb, 51, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his daughter, Cassandra Marie Webb.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Webb.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Broadford Cemetery.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Aug. 29, 2019