Kristian “Kicky” Rye
Kristian "Kicky" Rye, 39, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

Survivors include her mother, Donna King of Leitchfield, a son, Chase Mercer; and a daughter, Rayna Rye.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Mt. Olive Church Cemetery in Big Clifty.

Visitation begins at noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.
