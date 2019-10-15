Larry Dewayne Logsdon, 51, of Caneyville, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Belvina Sue Beasley Logsdon, three sons, Tyler Logsdon (Maxee), Trent Logsdon (Jerrika) and Brett Logsdon (Kim); his father and stepmother, Billy and Betty Logsdon; and his mother, Delores Fulkerson.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Edward Fulkerson.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com .
Published in The Record on Oct. 16, 2019