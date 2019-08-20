Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Eugene Lucas. View Sign Service Information Trent-Dowell Funeral Home 308 South Hardin Street Hardinsburg , KY 40143 (270)-756-2172 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Eugene Lucas, 72, of Madrid, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was born in Madrid on Jan. 29, 1947, the son of the late Henry Raymond and Pansy Opal Miller Lucas.

Larry served his country during the Vietnam War as a transportation specialist in the U.S. Army's 597th Transportation Co. Upon his return stateside he started a career in retail grocery at Houchens in Hardinsburg, where he worked 23 years. Larry was the owner and operator of Hudson Grocery and Hardware for 16 years, until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Larry loved gardening, lawn work, fishing, playing horseshoes, family get-togethers and watching all sports - especially tennis.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susie Coomes Lucas of Madrid; sons Kevin Lucas (Nancy) of Axtel and Brandon Lucas (Tabitha) of Owensboro; daughter Angela Lucas of Westview; six grandchildren, Kennedy Lucas, Camden Lucas, Asher Lucas, Selma Lucas, Sydney Bruner and Natalie Bruner; and one brother, Junior Lucas of New Haven.

The funeral is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinburg, with a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Breckinridge County .

Condolences may be made at

Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019

