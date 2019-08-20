Larry Eugene Lucas, 72, of Madrid, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was born in Madrid on Jan. 29, 1947, the son of the late Henry Raymond and Pansy Opal Miller Lucas.
Larry served his country during the Vietnam War as a transportation specialist in the U.S. Army's 597th Transportation Co. Upon his return stateside he started a career in retail grocery at Houchens in Hardinsburg, where he worked 23 years. Larry was the owner and operator of Hudson Grocery and Hardware for 16 years, until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Larry loved gardening, lawn work, fishing, playing horseshoes, family get-togethers and watching all sports - especially tennis.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susie Coomes Lucas of Madrid; sons Kevin Lucas (Nancy) of Axtel and Brandon Lucas (Tabitha) of Owensboro; daughter Angela Lucas of Westview; six grandchildren, Kennedy Lucas, Camden Lucas, Asher Lucas, Selma Lucas, Sydney Bruner and Natalie Bruner; and one brother, Junior Lucas of New Haven.
The funeral is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinburg, with a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Breckinridge County .
Condolences may be made at www.trentdowell.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019