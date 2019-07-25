Larry Michael Lee, 76, of Clarkson, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Lee; one son, John Lee; and one daughter, Angie Abner (Clint).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elmina Pullen Lee.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.
Visitation is after 3 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019