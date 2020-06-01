Lena Margaret (Fox) Moore
1939 - 2020
Lena Margaret Fox Moore, 81, of Falls of Rough, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home. She was born May 2nd 1939 in Gainesboro, Tennessee, the daughter of Albert Lee & Dora Flatt Fox.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Lee and Dora Flatt Fox.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Lone Star Church of Christ in Falls of Rough.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until time of services Wednesday at the church.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.

Published in The Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
