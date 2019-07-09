Leroy Lindsey, 74, of Falls of Rough, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Louise Kennison, Lucille Dudgeon, Earl Lindsey, Don Lindsey (Lida), and Sam Lindsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erdie and Corie Langdon Lindsey.
The funeral is noon Tuesday, July 9, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Claggett United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 10, 2019