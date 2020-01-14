Leslie "Charles" Kerr, 63, of Leitchfield, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one son, Aaron Kerr (Sara) of Vine Grove; and one daughter, Cassandra Decker (Bobby) of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by one son, Anthony James Kerr; and his parents, Lester and Jeanetta Hodge Kerr.
The funeral is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Jan. 15, 2020