Leslie Stanley Smith Sr. (1955 - 2020)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leslie Stanley Smith Sr., 64, of Clarkson, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife of almost 15 years, Margaret Bolen Smith of Clarkson; a son, Leslie Smith Jr. of Clarkson; two stepsons, Richard Elliott of Clarkson and Jimmy Carden of Fordsville; and three stepdaughters, Melinda Schultz of Falls of Rough, Christy Schultz (Jared) of Hartford and Carol Huffman of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by a son, David Smith; a stepson, Joseph Carden; and his parents, Stanley and Mary Jo Quiggins Smith.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 3, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.