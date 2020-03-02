Leslie Stanley Smith Sr., 64, of Clarkson, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife of almost 15 years, Margaret Bolen Smith of Clarkson; a son, Leslie Smith Jr. of Clarkson; two stepsons, Richard Elliott of Clarkson and Jimmy Carden of Fordsville; and three stepdaughters, Melinda Schultz of Falls of Rough, Christy Schultz (Jared) of Hartford and Carol Huffman of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by a son, David Smith; a stepson, Joseph Carden; and his parents, Stanley and Mary Jo Quiggins Smith.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 3, 2020