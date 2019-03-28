Obituary



Lewis Embry, 68, of Caneyville, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.Survivors include his wife, Mary Sue Probus Embry; one daughter, Kathy Renee Embry (Coy Smith); and one son, Barry Lewis Embry (Jennifer).He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Edna Woosley Embry.The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in Wilson Home Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com. Funeral Home Morris Family Homes, Caneyville Memorial Chapel

201 E Maple St

Caneyville , KY 42721

(270) 879-3966

