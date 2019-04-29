Send Flowers Obituary



Survivors include her husband, Floyd Embry; six sons, Cecil Williams (Debbie) of Millwood, Roger Williams (Lorie) of Leitchfield, Steve Williams (Johnnie) of Big Clifty, Jerry Embry (Tammie) and Robbie Embry (Leslie), both of Caneyville, and Terry Embry (Sandy) of Morgantown; four daughters, Rama Jo Barnett (Richard) of Shepherdsville, Diane Pawley (Wayne) of Florida, and Robin Hayes (Terry) and Sherry Duvall (James), both of Caneyville.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Williams; one son, Mike Williams; and her parents, Joe and Opal Timberland Hardin.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Williams Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at

Lila Faye Embry, 80, of Caneyville, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.Survivors include her husband, Floyd Embry; six sons, Cecil Williams (Debbie) of Millwood, Roger Williams (Lorie) of Leitchfield, Steve Williams (Johnnie) of Big Clifty, Jerry Embry (Tammie) and Robbie Embry (Leslie), both of Caneyville, and Terry Embry (Sandy) of Morgantown; four daughters, Rama Jo Barnett (Richard) of Shepherdsville, Diane Pawley (Wayne) of Florida, and Robin Hayes (Terry) and Sherry Duvall (James), both of Caneyville.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Williams; one son, Mike Williams; and her parents, Joe and Opal Timberland Hardin.The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Williams Cemetery.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close