Lila Faye Embry, 80, of Caneyville, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her husband, Floyd Embry; six sons, Cecil Williams (Debbie) of Millwood, Roger Williams (Lorie) of Leitchfield, Steve Williams (Johnnie) of Big Clifty, Jerry Embry (Tammie) and Robbie Embry (Leslie), both of Caneyville, and Terry Embry (Sandy) of Morgantown; four daughters, Rama Jo Barnett (Richard) of Shepherdsville, Diane Pawley (Wayne) of Florida, and Robin Hayes (Terry) and Sherry Duvall (James), both of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Williams; one son, Mike Williams; and her parents, Joe and Opal Timberland Hardin.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Williams Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019