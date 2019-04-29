Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Charlene Gregory Young, 65, of Hudson, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.

Survivors include two sons, Scott Young (Bridget) of Falls of Rough and Jonathan Young (Shauna) of Hardinsburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvis Young; and her parents, Homer and Ilene Keesee Gregory.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hudson Community Church. Burial is in McQuady Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.

Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrrangements.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Linda Young Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019

