Linda Dianna Hayse, 68, of Caneyville, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Hayse; and children James Anthony Hayse, Thomas Dewayne Hayse, Jonathan Matthew Hayse and Jessica Nicole Hayse.
She was preceded in death by a son, Edward Lee Hayse; and her parents, Van and Edna Caudill Combs.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial is in Simpson Cemetery in Caneyville.
Visitation is after 5 p.m.Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019