Lindsey Shofner, 91, of Clarkson, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include four children, Lindsey "Bucky" Shofner, Deloris Darlene Shofner, Sharon Garrett and Greg Garrett (Kim).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Pauline Shofner; and his parents, Ernest Lovly and Evie Lena Cash.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Little Flock Cemetery.
Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Feb. 5, 2020