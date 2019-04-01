Obituary



Survivors include her care-givers, Phyllis and Jeff Richardson of Big Clifty, and Sue Buckles; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cliffie and Ida Beauchamp Tate.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

306 West Main St. P O Box 90

Leitchfield , KY 42755

270-259-4061

