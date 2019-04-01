Linnie Earl Tate, 96, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Grayson Manor Nursing Home in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her care-givers, Phyllis and Jeff Richardson of Big Clifty, and Sue Buckles; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cliffie and Ida Beauchamp Tate.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Apr. 2, 2019