Survivors include her daughters, Riccai Tyler of Alabama, Heather Collins of Big Clifty and Cheyrl Davis of Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jacquelyn Beville.

Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial. A memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.

Visitation is from 1:30 p.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be made at

Lisa Beth Cottrell, 48, of Pewee Valley, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Louisville.

2373 Elizabethtown Road

Leitchfield , KY 42754

Leitchfield , KY 42754

