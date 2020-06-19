Lisa Kelly Jones, 52, of Big Clifty, passed away June 14, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.



She was born Aug. 9, 1967, in Louisville, the daughter of the late William "Buck" and Frances Feezor Jones. Lisa was a graduate of Grayson County High School, Transylvania University in Lexington and she earned her MA in library science from the University of Kentucky.



Lisa was director of the Grayson County Public Library from 2007 until her passing. It was her vision and hard work that helped bring the new library to the county. Prior to that, she was director of the Washington County Public Library in Springfield. Her early library career included posts at Daviess County Public Library and children's librarian at Grayson County.



Lisa was a member and faithful servant of Clarkson Baptist Church. During her time in Springfield, she was a charter member and servant leader of River of Life Church. She spent many summers as a camp counselor at Camp Joy in Brownsville and always continued her strong support of the camp.



Lisa's sense of humor and ability to make people laugh was well known. She loved game nights, books, music and movies. She was community-minded, a devoted follower of Jesus, a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend.



She is survived by her mother; her sisters Holly Jones (Bill Bell) of Nashville, Tenn.; and Amy Jones (Jerry Kennison) of Big Clifty; her nephew, Will Jones; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.



A service was held Wednesday, June 17, at Clarkson Baptist Church. Burial was in Clarkson Cemetery.



Please consider sending a card or note to the family. They would be glad to have your words of sympathy or your own memories of Lisa. Mail them to The Family of Lisa Jones, P.O. Box 186, Clarkson KY 42726.



Rogers-Oller Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

