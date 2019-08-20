Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Young Givens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Young Givens, 89, of Louisville, formerly of Leitchfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

She was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Hartford, Kentucky.

Lois was a faithful member of Christian Assembly Church for more than 57 years. She was a homemaker, accomplished cake decorator, avid reader, wonderful cook and genealogy researcher. She also wrote two books of family ancestry for the Young and Givens families.

Lois was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Brenda Jenkins (Charles) of Louisville and Tammy Grant (Wendell) of Marion, Illinois; her daughter-in-law, Dee Givens; five grandchildren, Amy Givens (Manny Miravete), Jeremy Givens (Kelly), Greg Jenkins (Richelle), Christy Jenkins (Joe Sanchez) and Amy Gadansky; six great-grandchildren, Julian Miravete, Olivia Givens, Charles Givens, Arthur Givens, Sophia and Emma Gadansky; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Charles Givens; a son, Jerry W. Givens; her parents, C.A. and Pearlie McCormick Young; two brothers, JV Young and Jesse Young; and four sisters, Ruby McCoy, Evelyn Wallace, Regina Worley and Ina Fay Daniel.

The funeral is 1 p.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 16, at Christian Assembly Church, 9020 Stonestreet Road, Louisville. Burial is in Beth Haven Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, and from 11:30 a.m. EDT Friday until time of services at the church.

