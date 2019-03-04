Loreda Ann Miller, 80 of Falls of Rough, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammi Ward of Caneyville and Ann Janette Allen (Roger) of Falls of Rough.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Miller; and her parents, Roy Albert and Katie Frances Kinnerson Carman.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial is in McQuady Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Falls of Rough Baptist Church, or .
Condolences may be made at www.trentdowell.com.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
(270) 756-2172
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019