Obituary





Survivors include two daughters, Tammi Ward of Caneyville and Ann Janette Allen (Roger) of Falls of Rough.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Miller; and her parents, Roy Albert and Katie Frances Kinnerson Carman.



The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial is in McQuady Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Falls of Rough Baptist Church, or .



Condolences may be made at



Loreda Ann Miller, 80 of Falls of Rough, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at her home.Survivors include two daughters, Tammi Ward of Caneyville and Ann Janette Allen (Roger) of Falls of Rough.She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Miller; and her parents, Roy Albert and Katie Frances Kinnerson Carman.The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial is in McQuady Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Falls of Rough Baptist Church, or .Condolences may be made at www.trentdowell.com. Funeral Home Trent-Dowell Funeral Home

308 South Hardin Street

Hardinsburg , KY 40143

(270) 756-2172 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.