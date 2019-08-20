Lorene Johnson Oller, 86, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her daughters, Pat Blair (Mike) and Phyllis Clemons (Jackie), both of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Oller; one daughter, Rita Faye Miller; and her parents, E.W. "Bulldog" and Lois Hayes Johnson.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at at the sanctuary of the Leitchfield First Baptist Church.Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019