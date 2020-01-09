Lowell G. Alvey Sr., 82, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Louisville following a short illness.

He was born March 23, 1937, in Dog Creek, KY to Edmon and Ona Powell Alvey.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Howard Alvey of Leitchfield; two sons, Lowell Gordon Alvey Jr. of Port Charlotte, Fla., and James Alvey of Leitchfield; one daughter, Lori Alvey of Danville; one granddaughter, Natasha Dunkelberger of Leitchfield; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Hershell Alvey of Cub Run.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jill Alvey and Eugenia Alvey.

Per his wishes, no funeral services were held.

Lowell loved animals, and the family asks those wishing to celebrate his life to donate to the Kentucky Humane Society in his honor.

