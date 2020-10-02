Lowell Gene Carden passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.



Gene was born at home on July 31, 1937, in Yeaman to Chester Carden and Hazel Foreman Carden. He was raised by his mother Hazel and stepfather, Russell Smith, in Polo, Illinois. Affectionately known by his classmates as "Chogey," he graduated from Polo High School in 1956.



Gene enjoyed sharing stories about his time working as a milk truck delivery driver, police officer and water company employee in the Sterling-Rock Falls and Polo, Illinois, areas. He later spent several decades as a well-respected sales representative for Delta & Pine Land Company, where he sold cotton and soybeans to farmers in the southeastern United States. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and umpiring baseball and basketball games during his off time.



Gene is preceded in death by his stepfather, Russell; mother, Hazel; father, Chester; brother, Larry;and son, Michael.



He is survived by his sons, Jeff, Steve (and wife Cindy), John (and wife Angel), and Marcus (and wife Claire); a sister, Sherri Linker; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jimmy, Matt, Emily, Mallory, Brielle, Jayce, Eli, Maura and Finn; and many great-grandchildren.



A memorial service has been planned by his family for Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Per his request, Gene will be cremated and his ashes spread near his boyhood home in Yeaman, Blue Hole Creek, Decker Creek and his grandparents' home place.



