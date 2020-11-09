Lowell Thomas "Bub" Duvall, 85, of Millwood, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, and left his home with his family around him.
He was born July 10, 1935, in Millwood, the son of the late Wilbur and Pauline Miller Duvall.
Bub was a true and faithful servant of God. He was a member and deacon at Liberty Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gladys Duvall; one son, Barry Duvall (Cheryl); two grandsons, Clay Thomas Duvall (Allison) and Cody Watkins Duvall (Michele); three sisters-in-law, Sue Buckles (Steve), Betty Darnell and Reva Wilkins; several nieces and nephews survive him; a special friend, Donald Miller; and Bub's little buddy, Adrian Coblentz.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rickey Thomas Duvall; one sister, Pat Wilkins; one brother, Archie Duvall; one daughter-in-law, Lorie Duvall; and one nephew, Tim Duvall.
Cremation was chosen and a graveside service was held Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Stephen Layman Cemetery in Millwood. Brother Jerry Netherland and Brother John Routh officiated.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Stephen Layman Cemetery, Liberty Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. All donations can be mailed to Cody Duvall at P.O. Box 4010, Leitchfield KY, 42755 and be sure to make the checks out to the organization in which you're wanting to donate. If you're sending cash, please be sure to write down and indicate the name of the organization to which you're donating.
