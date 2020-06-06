Lowell "Gordon" Walker
1957 - 2020
Lowell "Gordon" Walker, 68, of Leitchfield, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Welch Walker of Leitchfield; one daughter, Ginger McComis; and one son, George McComis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ella Lowe Walker.
A memorial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at First General Baptist Church in Leitchfield.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
