Lucille Stevenson Taylor, 93, of Owensboro, formerly of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Wellington Parc in Owensboro.
Survivors include one son, Don Taylor (Rita) of Owensboro; and one daughter, Carol Taylor of Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Taylor; and her parents, Logan and Bertie Stevenson.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Feb. 11, 2020